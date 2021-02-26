Park Hye Soo Starrer 'Dear. M' Postponed Due To Bullying Allegations Against The Actor

Korean beauty Park Hye Soo was recently accused of bullying by a bunch of people, who knew her in middle and high school. The allegations revealed that the actor would physically assault people and also extract money from her schoolmates by using unfair means. The actor had lately been gearing up for the release of her new K drama series, Dear. M, which has now been postponed due to the various allegations against the actor. The promotional events have also been put on halt until further details are cleared out through investigation.

Park Hye Soo’s show postponed

Actor Park Hye Soo has lately been in the news for the bullying allegations against her, by a classmate from middle school. Various people also took to social media to call out the actor and her actions from the past. Some of the people had been of the stance that the actor would even take money from her schoolmates by keeping them scared and threatened.

The makers of her upcoming drama series, Dear. M, have announced that they have officially postponed the release date of the show which was initially scheduled for February 26, 2021. They stated that the step is being taken to closely examine the recent allegations against the cast and to better the quality of the series and provide the audience with the best viewing experience. According to a report by The Korean Times, the announcement was by KBS on Wednesday and the new date for the release of the show has not yet been disclosed.

The allegations kicked off when a young woman stated that Park Hye Soo would often bully her school and her friends also contributed to the crime. She stated that the actor would make her come to the karaoke and would take turns to slap her across the face. She would allegedly get tired some times and would ask her guy friend to carry the task forward. She alleged that she suffered various bruises, scars and cuts from the bullying incident and was deeply scarred. Park Hye Soo management company, Studio Santaclaus Entertainment, denied the allegations and announced that they have decided to take legal action against the false claims.

