Pooja Hegde Roped In For Akhil Akkineni Starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor'

Pooja Hegde is all set to be a part of the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. The poster of the film was recently released by the lead actor of the film, Akhil Akkineni. The Telugu film will reportedly have content that will resonate with the youth.

Pooja Hegde to be a part of Most Eligible Bachelor

The poster of Most Eligible Bachelor was recently revealed by actor Akhil Akkineni on his official Instagram handle. According to a report by a leading news portal, actor Pooja Hegde will be a part of the film and will play a key role in it. The film is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The film is also expected to star actors like Sudigali Sudheer, Getup Sreenu, Jaya Prakash, Pragathi, Amani, Amit, Abhay, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Most Eligible Bachelor will have music by Gopi Sunder.

Akhil Akkineni is the brother of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2015 film, Akhil. The film failed at the box office. He was last seen in Mr Manju which did decently well at the box office. The release of his next film, Most Eligible Bachelor, is most awaited by his fans.

Poster of Most Eligible Bachelor released

Most Eligible Bachelor poster has been doing the rounds on social media ever since its release. The poster does not give away much details as only a pair of legs can be seen in it. The person whose legs are shown in the poster can be seen dressed in formals. He is wearing a pair of green-brown pants and a pair of brown leather shoes. The poster also mentions how the first step will be taken on February 8, 2020. The first look of the character is expected to release on this day. Have a look at the poster here.

