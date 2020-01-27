Prabhas To Collaborate With 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Vanga For His Next?

Prabhas was last seen in the Bollywood movie Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie didn't do well at the box-office and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The actor gained major recognition after he starred in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. And now, according to an entertainment portal, Prabhas may collaborate with Arjun Reddy director for his next.

Sandeep Vanga's Arjun Reddy churned huge numbers in the Box Office, yet critics and audiences were divided on the portrayal of the lead characters of the movie. Reportedly, Sandeep is trying to convince various superstars down south and Mumbai to be a part of the script titled Devil. Sandeep Vanga has now reportedly convinced Prabhas to be a part of his upcoming next. However, there are no official statements made by Prabhas or Sandeep Vanga regarding the same.

About the movie Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is a 2017 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, and produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's company Bhadrakali Pictures. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, and Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana in supporting roles. The film tells the story of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh (Deverakonda), a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon who has anger management problems. Arjun is on a self-destructive path after the marriage of his girlfriend Preeti Shetty (Pandey); the film focuses on his downfall and subsequent resurgence.

About the actor, Prabhas

Prabhas made his directorial debut with the Tamil movie Eeshwar in 2002. Prabhas played the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. Prabhas reprised his role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crore. He is currently preparing for a movie title Jaan.

Image Source: Prabhas Instagram, Sandeep Vanga Instagram

