What Is The Real Story Behind 'Finding Nemo'? Find Out What Does The Fan Theory Say

Finding Nemo is probably one of the best films ever created by Pixar. Every kid who watched the Pixar film fell in love with its heartwarming story and glorious animation. The film’s story is clearly a work of fiction created by Andrew Stanton with co-direction by Lee Unkrich. Its riveting screenplay was written by Bob Peterson and David Reynolds. However recently a strange and dark theory has been making rounds and it attempts to explain the real story behind Finding Nemo.

Real Story behind Finding Nemo

In Finding Nemo, fans are warmly welcomed into a glorious underwater world, which has admirable characters like Marlin and Coral. This clownfish couple is seen cherishing their newfound role as parents to their orange fishy babies. However, in an unexpected turn of events mother nature unveils like brutal nature. Their loving abode gets attacked by barracuda. While Marlin tries his best to protect them and lure the fish away, he fails to do so and discovers that his wife and all his babies were eaten by the vicious fish. Everyone is killed except one clownfish, Nemo, who has got one fin that's smaller than the other, which is his "lucky fin.”

What is the dark theory behind Finding Nemo?

A report on Distractify suggests that there is a theory which states that Nemo does not exist at all. The theory further states that Nemo was merely a mental manifestation of Marlin so that he could come to grips with reality. Marlin used this mental manifestation so he could face the insurmountable pain of losing his family.

The theory further states that Marlin’s journey of finding Nemo was in reality his personal journey to overcome trauma. All of the characters he meets on his quest help him in keeping his sanity intact in the face of tragedy. For example, the sharks he makes acquaintance with, show him that perceived threats aren't always life-ending forces of nature. They teach him that worrying about every little thing is no way to live life at all.

In addition to this, the sea turtles then teach him that in life Marlin cannot always be in control and that he will be thrown curveballs. If his reaction to these curveballs is, trying to wrestle them into submission, he will always fail. He must learn to ride the waves because he cannot change them.

On his journey, Marlin also meets Dory. The jittery blue fish suffers from short-term memory loss. This means that she is incapable of holding on to trauma of her past. In fact, Dory even forgets what she ate an hour earlier. The memory loss helps the bluefish to have a happy-go-lucky personality. One of the most important lessons Marlin learns from Dory is to enjoy the moments you have instead of fretting about every little possible threat.

