Romantic Short Films Of 2019 That Will Take You On An Emotional Roller Coaster Ride

There are many types of movies such as feature films, ad films, biopics, short films and more to express stories. Romance is a genre which has been presented interestingly by many people. From the dramas of Shakespeare to movies that present a modern relationship, the genre has always been mesmerising to the audience. Here is a list of the best romantic short films released in the year 2019 that everyone must watch at least once.

Pinjra

More than 14 minutes long, Pinjra is a beautiful love story that has been created to present little bits of love and romance. From the separation until they reunite, the actors have essayed the emotions fairly well in the movie.

The short film is directed by Gaurav Rana and the storyline presents an Ex couple meeting accidentally after a long time. The ex-couple talk about their current lives and recall moments when they were together.

Also Read | Short films from all over the world that are a must-watch for all!

2 A.M

This emotional love story is directed by Rajul Kumar and has a perfect blend of love and heartbreak. It is based on two lovers who get separated from each other due to natural causes and then the lead sits reading a letter given to him by his lover. It is amongst the must-watch short films of 2019.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap, Oscar Award winner Guneet Monga to come together make a short film

Pause - Sometimes Love Means Letting Go

Featuring the popular influencers Ayush Mehra and Kritika Avasthi, this short film is created to showcase many emotions. From making a person smile till making them cry, it takes the viewer on an emotional ride. This is all about two lovers telling goodbye to each other in hopes of meeting again.

This heartwarming movie is written and directed by Gaurav Dashputra who has created magic with his creativity and visualizations. It is presented by Filtercopy; a YouTube channel.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up with leading production house for a short film

Also Read | Best Hindi short films which you must watch on YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.