SS Rajamouli Nostalgic Over 'Amrutham Dhvitheeyam' Trailer, Calls It 'second To None'

Popular Telugu comedy serial Amrutham which first aired in the year 2001 is making a comeback to the screens through the OTT platform on March 25, 2020 on the festival of Ugadi. Ace filmmaker S.S Rajamouli, who is currently working on his upcoming magnum opus RRR along with actors NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, took to his Twitter handle and took a trip down memory lane as he fondly spoke about the show. He called the show 'truly Adwitheeyam',i.e., 'second to none' as he shared the trailer of the Telugu language show.

19 years ago, when tear jerking daily soaps were ruling the roost, it took guts and conviction of one man to come up with a comedy show breaking all norms.

Only serial to be telecast 5 times!!

And to have 270 million views....

Last few months garnered 6 million views a month. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 12, 2020

What a success story from its ever unsuccessful heroes Anji and Amrutha Rao.

True to it's name #Amrutham made a mark in hearts of telugus across the globe.. Fans requested and pleaded for a second installment. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 12, 2020

The show had been immensely popular from the first episode which aired in 2001. It gathered positive reviews even with the re-runs that would air on TV. The makers of Amrutham Dhvitheeyam are reprising the comedy series for the digital platform and are scheduled to release the show on March 25, 2020. Most of the cast members from the original show will be reprising their roles in the new medium as well. Actors Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harsha Vardhan, Gundu Hanumantha Rao among others will be seen in the show directed by Gangaraju Gunnam.

