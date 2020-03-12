The Debate
SS Rajamouli Nostalgic Over 'Amrutham Dhvitheeyam' Trailer, Calls It 'second To None'

Others

'Amrutham Dhvitheeyam', the reprised version of the popular Telugu sitcom 'Amrutham' which originally aired about 19 years ago on TV, will release on March 25.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
SS Rajamouli

Popular Telugu comedy serial Amrutham which first aired in the year 2001 is making a comeback to the screens through the OTT platform on March 25, 2020 on the festival of Ugadi. Ace filmmaker S.S Rajamouli, who is currently working on his upcoming magnum opus RRR along with actors NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, took to his Twitter handle and took a trip down memory lane as he fondly spoke about the show. He called the show 'truly Adwitheeyam',i.e., 'second to none' as he shared the trailer of the Telugu language show.

Have a look:

Read | Mahesh Babu and Prabhas in talks for SS Rajamouli's next project?

Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' release date pushed to avoid clash with Rajamouli's 'RRR'?

The show had been immensely popular from the first episode which aired in 2001. It gathered positive reviews even with the re-runs that would air on TV. The makers of Amrutham Dhvitheeyam are reprising the comedy series for the digital platform and are scheduled to release the show on March 25, 2020. Most of the cast members from the original show will be reprising their roles in the new medium as well. Actors Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harsha Vardhan, Gundu Hanumantha Rao among others will be seen in the show directed by Gangaraju Gunnam.

Read | Curious about Kalakeyas' language in 'Baahubali'? Rajamouli's announcement will excite you

Read | SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' with NTR Jr.,Ram Charan to have Oct 2020 release?

 

 

