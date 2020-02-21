Curious about Kalakeyas' language in 'Baahubali'? Rajamouli's announcement will excite you

Grand sets, high-octane action sequences, brilliant VFX and the record-breaking box office collections were not all that Baahubali set a benchmark in. In a unique idea, the magnum opus had also invented a new language, that the enemies of the Mahishmati kingdom, Kalakeyas, spoke in. While the language lent an interesting dimension to the menacing army, the Kaliki language won’t be known for the movie alone now.

READ: Sajid Nadiadwala Celebrates Birthday With 'Baaghi 3' Actors Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor

Madhan Karky, who developed the language for the film, has gone ahead and turned it into a proper language with ‘script grammar’ and ‘more than 3000 words’ for everyday communication.

READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Go Gaga Over Film; Compared To Baahubali 2

Rajamouli posed with Madhan Karky as they held a souvenir of the language and shared how it was possible to learn the ‘world’s youngest & easiest language.’ The announcement was shared on #InternationalMotherLanguageDay.

Here’s the post

The website also has an app, where the Kiliki alphabet and numerals can be learnt, and one can even type someone’s name to see how it looks in the Kaliki language.

The two-part Baahubali is among the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The second installment Baahubali: The Conclusion, 2017, had reportedly earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, while the Hindi version minted Rs 492 crore in India, the highest by any Indian film till today. The story revolved around the war between Mahishmati Kingdom, led by Baahubali, and Kalakeyas.

The movie starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, among others. Rajamouli, meanwhile, is gearing up for another magnus opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others.

READ: 'Baahubali' Producers Announce Next Project After Much-anticipation, Netizens React

READ: Prabhas: Qualities Of The 'Baahubali' Star That Make Him A True Scorpio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.