Saba Qamar & Bilal Saeed Issue Apology After Being Named In FIR For Shooting In Mosque

A few days ago, Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed's short clip during the shoot for their music video at a historic mosque went viral on the internet. After which, the Pakistan Police reportedly filed an FIR against Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for shooting inside the 17th century Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore. Bilal Saeed, who has written, composed, produced and performed in Qubool alongside Saba, issued an apology on social media. Saba Qamar also took to her Twitter and issued her statement.

Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed issue apology

Bilal Saeed posted a video and issued his apology. In the clip, he said, "We did not play music in the mosque, nor did we dance." Bilal also spoke about the clip that surfaced and stated that a misunderstanding sparked after it flared all over the internet. On sharing the video, he wrote, "Apology. We realize what has happened over the past few days has hurt your sentiments deeply. We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialize or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed. If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Please find the video below as a sincere apology from myself, Saba Qamar and the rest of the team."

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please' Cast Celebrates 100K IG Followers With A Quick Shot

Actor Saba Qamar also expressed her thoughts about the same and tweeted, "The BTS video that's been circulated on social media was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of ‘Qabool’ depicting a happily married couple right after their Nikah." The Hindi Medium actor continued, "Despite this if we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Love & Peace."

Saba Qamar's tweets

(Source: @s_qamarzaman Twitter)

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Dulquer's Fan-made Clip Surfaces Online, Fans Ask For 'film Together'

Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed's music album, Qubool released on August 12, 2020. The song is produced under the banner of One Two Records. However, the controversial segment from the album was chopped off. Reportedly, The FIR against Saba Qamar and singer was filed at the Akbari police station, Lahore, on the basis of a complaint filed by advocate Farhat Manzoor. The FIR has been registered under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Also Read | Churails' trailer review: First Pakistani original series promises a gripping plot line

Also Read | Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Blooper Featuring The Lead Cast; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.