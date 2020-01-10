Samantha Akkineni Gains Appreciation As The Teaser Of 'Jaanu' Crosses 1M Views In 2 Hours

The teaser of the Telugu film, Jaanu, was released on YouTube on January 9, 2010. Within just a few hours of its release, the teaser crossed 1 million views. Within the next few hours, it has managed to gain more than 5 million views. Fans have been praising the trailer and its calibre to win big at the box office.

Fans hail Samantha Akkineni as the teaser gains 1 million views in just two hours

The film Jaanu is the Telugu remake of the 2018 superhit film, ’96. The Jaanu teaser was released on January 9, 2020, and the fans are unable to keep calm. The trailer has now crossed 5 million views.

Actor Samantha Akkineni can be seen playing Trisha’s character, Janaki Devi or Jaanu. Fans can be seen impressed by her acting and how the teaser is doing well. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Dear haters instead of talking about Our Thalaivi sam .you should think about your heroines. who are facing back to back flop movies.😁😁😁

😂

We don't need your stupid opinions . #samantha is the Queen of acting ...#Jaanu



#JaanuTeaser pic.twitter.com/mvB4NgN1JE — JAANUFANSCLUB💜 (@SamanthaFanFor1) January 9, 2020

I didn't watched the real version !!!



Trust me when I watched the teaser my heart is heavy !!! I feel some magic and love ♥️



Can't wait to see #Jaanu in theatre first day 🙌@Samanthaprabhu2 being peaks in ur career you took very risky step !! But guess what you aced it again pic.twitter.com/bxo4alad4d — Jyo(die hard fan of @Samanthaprabhu2) (@Jyothsna4Sam) January 10, 2020

A movie named after her character @Samanthaprabhu2 . #Jaanu. This makes me so happy. Wow! Waiting for a soul-stirring performance. Such a beautiful story ... Love in it's purest form and Sam will own it like never before ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FLQpIqos4F — Mallika Mylavarapu (@iam_mallika) January 7, 2020

About Jaanu

Jaanu is a Telugu film which has been directed by C. Prem Kumar. He has also contributed to the story of the film. The Tamil version of the film, ’96, was also directed by him.

Jaanu stars actors Gouri Kishan and Sharwanand in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a reunion and two ex-lovers who go back in time. The film hits theatres in 2020.

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

