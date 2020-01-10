The Debate
Samantha Akkineni Gains Appreciation As The Teaser Of 'Jaanu' Crosses 1M Views In 2 Hours

Others

Samatha Akkineni starrer 'Jaanu' will soon hit the theatres. Here is a look at how fans have been reacting to the trailer released recently. Read all about it.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
samantha akkineni

The teaser of the Telugu film, Jaanu, was released on YouTube on January 9, 2010. Within just a few hours of its release, the teaser crossed 1 million views. Within the next few hours, it has managed to gain more than 5 million views. Fans have been praising the trailer and its calibre to win big at the box office.

Fans hail Samantha Akkineni as the teaser gains 1 million views in just two hours

The film Jaanu is the Telugu remake of the 2018 superhit film, ’96. The Jaanu teaser was released on January 9, 2020, and the fans are unable to keep calm. The trailer has now crossed 5 million views.

Actor Samantha Akkineni can be seen playing Trisha’s character, Janaki Devi or Jaanu. Fans can be seen impressed by her acting and how the teaser is doing well. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Read Samantha Akkineni Has Her Fangirl Moment With 'Super Deluxe' Co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Also read Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' Teaser Launched By Samantha Akkineni | WATCH

About Jaanu

Jaanu is a Telugu film which has been directed by C. Prem Kumar. He has also contributed to the story of the film. The Tamil version of the film, ’96, was also directed by him.

Jaanu stars actors Gouri Kishan and Sharwanand in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a reunion and two ex-lovers who go back in time. The film hits theatres in 2020.

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Read Best Tamil Performances 2019: From Trisha To Samantha; Top Female Stars

Also read Best Tamil Performances 2019: From Trisha To Samantha; Top Female Stars

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

 

 

