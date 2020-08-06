'Selling Sunset' Drama And All The Gossip That Took Place After Season 2; Read Here

Selling Sunset is an American reality show that features on the streaming platform, Netflix. While this show is full of drama, a lot happened after the second season as well. Most of the controversy revolved around contestants like Christine Quinn & Heather Rae Young. Here is everything you need to know before watching Selling Sunset season 3.

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Selling Sunset Season 3, Here's A Look At Where The Cast Was Left In Season 2

Selling Sunset on Netflix controversy:

Chrishell Stause blocks Christine Quinn on Instagram:

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn never really got along. However, on BBC’s The Reality Tea podcast, Chrishell Stause said that she had blocked Quinn on Instagram. Further, Stause said that Quinn was aware why the former blocked her. Further, Chrishell also said that Quinn wouldn’t want people to find out why she was blocked since the cause was embarrassing for her.

ALSO READ: Why Did Justin Hartley And 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause File For Divorce?

Heather Rae Young announces her engagement:

During Selling Sunset season 2, Heather Rae Young revealed that she was seeing someone. She revealed that she was with Tarek El Moussa and also said that she was best friends with his daughter. The couple confirmed their relationship last August. Further, Heather and Tarek also moved in together as of January 2020.

Recently Heather took to Instagram to announce her engagement. The picture shared by Heather showcased the couple in black outfits. Further, Heather captioned the post as, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Daisy Coleman, Assault Survivor In Netflix Film 'Audrie & Daisy', Dies By Suicide At 23

Chrishell Stause slams Christine Quinn for talking about her divorce:

In an interview with Page Six, Christine Quinn said that there were signs of trouble in Stause’s marriage before her shock split in November. Further, she also claimed that the couple had been in therapy. Chrishell Stause took to twitter to slam Christine Quinn for her comment. You can check out the Tweet here:

I just learned Christine is giving press “information” about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Netflix’s Sugar Rush Extra Sweet: Panel Of Judges Who Will Be A Part Of The Show

Christine Quinn gets married and is infected by the COVID-19 virus at her wedding:

Before Christine Quinn got married, Maya Vander, a Selling Sunset cast member, gave a statement to a media portal wherein she said that Christine Quinn would have an extremely fancy wedding. Glimpses of the wedding have also been shared in Selling Sunset season 3's official promo clips. Christine Quinn told Goss Chats that she was feeling quite sick on her wedding day. She also said that she later found out that she was suffering from Coronavirus.

Christine Quinn & Heather Rae Young involved in a banter:

In an interview with Page Six, Quinn revealed that she fought with Heather Rae Young during Selling Sunset season 3. Further, she also compared Heather and Tarek to Spencer and Heidi. As of tomorrow, Selling Sunset season 3 will feature on Netflix and fans can’t wait to catch all the drama.

Promo Image Source: Christine Quinn & Heather Rae Young’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.