Rajinikanth Birthday: 13 Of Thalaiva's All-time Best Dialogues

Considered as one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film Industry, Rajinikanth is one of the few actors who have managed to redefine the contours of Indian cinema with their numerous contributions. Born in 1950, Rajinikanth is famous for his work in movies like Robot, Moondru Moodichu and Sivaji. Besides being appreciated for his unconventional signature styles, Rajinikanth has also been lauded for his unique dialogue delivery skills. Today, on December 12, the actor celebrates his 69th birthday. As fans and well-wishers across the country are busy wishing Rajinikanth, here is a compiled list of the Thalaiva's most iconic dialogues.

Rajinikanth’s most iconic Tamil dialogues

Naan Oru dhadavai Sonna, nooru dhadavai Sonna madhiri

Translation: (If I say it once, it's equivalent to having said it a 100 times.)

2. Andavan solran. Arunachalam seiran

Translation: (God commands. I obey.)

3. Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathula correcta vandhuduven

Translation: (No one can tell when or how I'll arrive, but when the time is right, I will be there).

4. Kashta padama ethivum kadaikathu kashta padama kedachathu ennikume nelaikaathu

Translation: (One cannot achieve anything without hard work, and if he does, that success won't last long).'

5. Khatam... Khatam... Mudinjathu mudinju potchu

Translation: (Let bygones be bygones).

6. Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla?

Translation: (Doesn't everything quake at the mere mention of my name?).

7. Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven

Translation: ( I'll do what I say. I'll also do what I don't say. )

8. Kanna, panni dhan Kootama varum. Singam Singleaa dhaan varum

Translation: (Only pigs come in herds. The lion always comes alone.)



Rajinikanth's Hindi dialogues

Main Shaq ki buniyad par case ka Panna kholta hoon ... aur use yakeen mein Badal Kar kitaab bandh kar deta hoon (Film:- Shivaji- The Boss)

Speed one terahertz, memory one zettabyte (Film- Robot)

Manushya ki banayi hui do hi cheez Kamaal ki hai ... Ek main doosri tum (Film- Robot)

Aaj Sunday hai, to Daru peene ka din hai (Film-Chaalbaaz)

