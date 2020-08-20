'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actor Heo Dong Won Tests Positive For COVID Amidst Shoot

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Heo Dong Won tested COVID positive amidst shooting of the South Korean drama titled Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. The filming has been currently put to a halt as a precautionary measure now. The actor's agency issued a statement which was reported by SPOTV. The actor's agency declared the same in an official statement via Soompi portal as well. Read on to know about the whole story.

Heo Dong Won's health amidst filming Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The actor Heo Dong-Won, who was last seen in the Netflix show The King: Eternal Monarch, was actually a part of a play titled jjamppong when a cast member had tested COVID positive. After the cast member tested positive, Heo Dong Won received a notice from Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention i.e. KCDC yesterday about the possibility of him coming in contact with the infected as well.

Heo Dong Won was in self-quarantine after that, however, he also tested for COVID positive. The new drama called Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, for which Heo Dong Won was shooting, has currently been halted for now as a precautionary measure. Recently, Seo Sung Jong also tested for the COVID virus when he was filming for To All the Guys Who Loved Me. The KBS drama was also put to a halt as a precaution right away.

The King: Eternal Monarch cast

The King: Eternal Monarch is a 2020 romantic fantasy show directed by Baek Sang-hoon, Jung Ji-hyun, and Yoo Je-won. The cast includes Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, and Lee Jung-jin in crucial roles. The popular K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch released its final episode over the June 16 weekend.

After a three-year sabbatical, South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho made a comeback with the fantasy drama on Netflix. In the series, Lee Min-ho was seen sharing screen space alongside award-winning actress Kim Go-Eun, which depicts the story of two parallel universes. The series started premiering from April 17, 2020, with weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday. The Netflix show was immensely loved by the audience for its unique storyline.

