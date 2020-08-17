'Squidbillies' Voice Actor Stuart Daniel Baker Fired After Offensive Posts Surface Online

Stuart Baker from Squidbillies has been fired with immediate effect after a series of offensive posts surfaced online. The posts were brought up by a Twitter user who called out Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. Since then, the creators of Squidbillies responded and have fired the actor via a public post made on social media.

The offensive remarks Stuart Baker made last week amid the Black Lives Matter protest were looked upon as derogatory and offensive statements and thus the actor has been fired from the show.

'Squidbillies' makers fire voice artist Stuart Baker over an offensive post

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Animated Video 'Tasveer' Narrates Humanitarian Crisis Amid COVID-19; Watch

Stuart Baker called out Dolly Parton a while back after the country singer pledged to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Baker took to social media to insult her and her language used in the post. The voice actor also made several declarations which did not go well with the general public.

Stuart Baker also accused Dolly Parton publically for being racist. Several such harsh comments were made by the actor during a Facebook post. A Twitter user captured these posts via screenshots and posted them online.

Hey, @adultswim and @cartoonnetwork , how do you feel about this racist post from Squidbillies voice actor, #stuartbaker? pic.twitter.com/wWKlXAS9Uf — CARRIE Crawford (@brutalcountry) August 14, 2020

Also Read | Is 'Family Guy' Leaving Hulu? Learn About Fate Of Popular Animated Show

The user then questioned Adult Swim, the streaming platform, and Cartoon Network about their stance on the whole matter. The user clearly stated that they have found it offensive and racist in nature. Soon after the post started to gain attention, the makers of Squidbillies took to their personal account to announce a statement in which they stated that they have fired Stuart Baker with immediate effect. The post also claimed that the views shared by Stuart Baker are his only and do not reflect the views of the team of Squidbillies.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Star Christopher Barns Wants To Voice 'Spider-Verse 2'

Stuart Baker later issued a public apology soon enough when the complaint that was raised started to gain attention. The voice actor apologised sincerely for his comments. He mentioned that he felt sorry for his actions and his bad choice of words. The actor apologised to everyone whom he may have hurt with his offensive post.

He also ended the apology statement by mentioning that he regretted his actions and reiterated the fact that he was deeply sorry. He thanked the people for hearing him out and ended the post.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Shares 'thrilling Experience' Of Voicing 'Aarya' Animated Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.