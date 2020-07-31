Sushant's doctor Tells Bihar Police Of 3-month Consultation; 'then Stopped Taking Advice'

In a series of developments since the Bihar Police started running its parallel independent investigation alongside the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Bihar Police recorded the statements of the late actor's psychiatrist.

According to sources, the doctor in his statement to Bihar Police said he had been treating Sushant Singh since November 2019 and adding that Sushant stopped taking the prescribed medicines since last week of February and had been ignoring his advice.

The Bihar Police is taking statements of all those connected to the late actor to make a strong case upon which an elaborate list of questions will be prepared for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, according to sources.

The Bihar Police investigation started after the family of Sushant Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and the family's advocate Vikas Singh has revealed the reason behind why the actor’s family lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others 44 days after the actor’s tragic demise.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction”.

Sushant's father files FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the actor’s demise, has lodged an FIR accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor’s suicide. As per the FIR copy, among the various allegations is the claim that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to 'quit the movie business and wished to do organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh Shetty'.

However, Rhea Chakraborty allegedly expressed her disappointment with Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision and coerced him by purportedly threatening to 'leak his medical bills to the media', stating him to be ‘mad’, as per the FIR. The FIR alleges that when Rhea realised that Sushant Singh Rajput won’t listen to her anymore, she left the actor’s house on June 8, 2020, taking away 'cash, jewellery, his laptop and credit cards, which included several of the actor’s several important documents and medical receipts'. When Republic spoke to Sushant's trainer, he claimed that Sushant didn't take medicines on his own, they were administered by Rhea.

Numerous people who knew Sushant well have claimed that he was not the kind of person who they could believe would be depressed, including close friend Sandip Ssingh, and more pertinently, his former long-time girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty seeks transfer of Bihar probe to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty, in a petition filed in Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death said she has been falsely implicated in the case. The petition also stated that she was in a 'live-in relationship' with the late actor since a year till June 8, 2020 - about one week before she died. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition which has been accessed by Republic.

However, this is in stark contrast to her earlier stand when she had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the investigation to be handed over to CBI.

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. While the Mumbai Police was quick to declare it a case of suicide, the case is getting murkier by the day with shocking revelations including financial angle has come up in the case. While there has been growing discontent with the Mumbai Police over the handling of the investigation and growing demand for the case to be transferred to Central agencies, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has outright refused to handover the case to CBI.

