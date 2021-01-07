Sunny Leone Conducts A Photoshoot In An Unsual Spot In Her Shimmering Green Attire

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known for her stylish attires and is quite a trendsetter in the fashion industry. She recently shared pictures from her Goa event on social media. Posing in an unusual spot which is currently trending on social media, Sunny Leone looked beautiful in her shining green attire. Check out Sunny Leone's photos from her Goa look below.

Sunny Leone's photos from her Goa look!

Sunny Leone looked ravishing in her shimmering green jumpsuit that hugged her body perfectly. The jumpsuit had a deep neckline bust with single straps and was long enough to reach her heels. She wore long earrings to go with her shimmering outfit and completed her look with a glam makeup look. Sunny opted to highlight her eyes with mascara and kajal and went for a dark red lipstick that perfectly contrasted her glam makeup. Earring were the only accessories Sunny chose to go with her outfit.

Sunny Leone's fans and followers on Instagram left comments for her in the comment section. Many of her followers left heart and fire emojis under her picture. One Instagram user also left a comment under her picture stating that she was the most beautiful of all.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her film Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The stunning actor shared a few BTS from the sets of Anamika. In the first video, Sunny Leone was seen having a blast on sets as she danced with the props in her costume from the film. The second video was also shot from on the sets of Anamika. Sunny was shooting for an action sequence while Vikram Bhatt assisted her and helped her in shooting the action sequence. Along with the video, Sunny wrote an appreciation post for her director Vikram Bhatt, mentioning that he had the eye of a tiger.

