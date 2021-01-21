Sunny Leone To Fly To Kerala For Splitsvilla 13 Shooting; Says It's Like Coming Back Home

Sunny Leone has made a successful career in the world of television apart from films. She has worked as co-host in several seasons of the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. A few days ago, the actor teased her fans when she posted a video about the return of the show. Fans have been quite excited about the new season since then. Read ahead to know more about the new update on Splitsvilla 13 shooting.

The actor will soon be flying to Kerala to begin her work on the show and is quite excited to start shooting for the 13th season. The upcoming season will mark her seventh year as a co-host on the show. Speaking about the show, she said that she would soon be jetting off to Kerala as Splitsvilla will be going on floors. She further said that it was a show that was very close to her heart and she had been a part of it since 2014. She also mentioned it is like a homecoming for her and she could not wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla's next season.

Sunny Leone's upcoming projects -

Sunny has been working round the clock and has a packed schedule. Last month, she started shooting of her first fictional web show in Mumbai. The show is titled Anamika. It is a gun-fu series directed by Vikram Bhatt. It will see Sunny packing some solid punches and performing tough stunts.

Ever since she has flown down to Mumbai from Los Angeles after the lockdown, she has many things lined up in her kitty. Some time ago, she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Koka Kola. The film is a horror-comedy in which she will be seen in a rather different avatar. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a ghost in the film. It is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Sandhu and it is directed by Prasad Tatikeni. Apart from this, Sunny is also set to be seen in Malayalam films like Helen and Veeramadevi. She is also extensively working on her make-up line named Star Struck.

(Source: PR Team)

