Vijay Deverakonda Hits The Gym To Flaunt Six-packs In 'Fighter'

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda flew to Mumbai to start shooting for his next film, Fighter. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in the lead, will be directed by Puri Jagannath and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie that is touted to be an action-thriller will reportedly release in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam), and will also mark the Bollywood debut of the Arjun Reddy actor. Here is how Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for his role in Puri Jagannath's Fighter.

Vijay Deverakonda to flaunt six-pack abs for Fighter?

According to an online report, Vijay Deverakonda is hitting the gym to attain a chiselled body for the Puri Jagannath's Fighter. Apart from flaunting a ripped body, the Arjun Reddy actor will also be performing some high-octane action sequences in the film, for which he reportedly learned Mixed Martial Arts and other fighting forms from professionals in Thailand. The movie that went on the floor yesterday (January 20, 2020), will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his next film, World Famous Lover. The movie, starring Vijay Devarakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, is directed by Kranthi Madhav. Touted to be an anthology, the movie will see Deverakonda romancing four leading ladies. The multi-lingual movie is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020.

