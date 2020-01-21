Vijay Deverakonda's Family And How He Started His Journey To Fame!

​Vijay Deverakonda is an Indian film actor from Hyderabad, Telangana who is famous for his works in Telugu film industry. his films like Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu and the blockbuster Arjun Reddy are considered as some of his best works. His upcoming movie World Famous Lover is currently the anticipated movie in Tollywood as the first look and trailer of the movie made the audience regard the film as the 2.0 version of Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda's family tree

Vijay Deverakonda was born to Telugu television serial and ad film director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and his wife Deverakonda Madhavi on May 9, 1989. Vijay's father came from a small town with the dream of becoming an actor while he currently works as a Telugu television serial director now. Whereas Vijay’s mom Deverakonda Madhavi is the owner of SpeakEasy in Hyderabad and trains about soft skills. The Arjun Reddy actor has a younger brother Anand Deverakonda, who reportedly works at Deloitte in Chicago, USA.

Vijay Deverakonda's early life

Both of Vijay Deverakonda's parents hail from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. According to the sources, Vijay spent most of his childhood away from his family being schooled in Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, which was located far away at Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. Vijay apparently spent most of his childhood investing his time reading newspapers, books and playing sports. He then studied at Little Flower Junior College in Hyderabad and then graduated from Badruka College of Commerce.

Vijay 's father has played a huge role model in Vijay's life and that's what motivated him through his own film journey. Reportedly Vijay started his acting career through the theatre group called Sutradhar in Hyderabad. He was then reportedly associated with the organisation called Ingenium Dramatizations before he ventured into the film industry.

