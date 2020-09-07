What Happened To Ethan Is Supreme? Beauty Influencer Dead At 17

The social media beauty community has recently been mourning the loss of one of its brightest young creators. It has been revealed that Ethan Peters, popularly known as Ethan is Supreme, is dead at 17. Friends and co-creators of the young social media star took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Ethan on Sunday, September 6. Fans also rushed to Twitter to express their shock and to grieve the young makeup artist. Read on to find out, “What happened to Ethan is Supreme?”

What happened to Ethan is Supreme?

The news of Ethan’s death came to light on social media on Saturday, Sept. 5, but, the timing of his death wasn't immediately known. In addition, the details relating to his demise such as the cause of his death were also hazy. One of Ethan’s closest friends, Ava Louise, took to Twitter to share an image of her with the beauty influencer and mourned the loss of her dear friend. She also revealed that Ethan had been struggling with addiction for a year.

A report on Distractify has revealed that Ethan had died following an apparent drug overdose. On her Twitter post, Ava wrote, “My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one," Ava tweeted on Saturday. "I love you, Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm too heartbroken to say it. Rip”.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

‘Ethan is Supreme’ was using drugs since 2019

In another post, Ava revealed that a year ago, Ethan had turned to drug use to help him deal with the pressure of being famous at a young age. Ava went on to claim that Ethan has become problematic only recently due to his drug-induced mania. The influencer also stated that addiction is a disease, and everyone close to Ethan had been very scared for him since the past few months.

Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I fucking tried harder I fucking wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped. — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020

Ava also revealed that a week before his death Ethan had reached out to her for help, but she now wishes that she would have tried harder to help him. Ethan has reportedly passed away from an apparent overdose of what might be Percocet which is an opioid. Another beauty influencer, Manuel Gutierrez, who is known professionally as Manny MUA posted on Twitter, is also grieving Ethan’s loss. Manuel claimed that Ethan had made many mistakes but he did not deserve to die for them.

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss 💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

‘Ethan is Supreme’ began his YouTube career in 2017

The 17-year-old Ethan Peters started his YouTube career in 2017 when he was only 14. Within three years, he had amassed a ginormous following of over 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Another Report by People Magazine has revealed that before breaking into the makeup and beauty world, Peters ran a successful meme account called Betch on Instagram which he grew to 1.3 million followers. Before transitioning into the beauty world, Ethan reportedly sold his highly successful meme account for $25,000 at just 13 years old.

