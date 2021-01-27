What Happened To Song Yoo-Jung? All About The South Korean Actress Who Passed Away At 26

Song Yoo-Jung, the South Korean actress, recently passed away on January 23, 2021, due to unknown reasons. The actor's death caused a wave of shock in the K-drama industry and amongst her fans. The actor was known for her work in the MBC's series Golden Rainbow and movies like Make Your Wish and School. The actor's agency, Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the news of her death on January 25, 2021. Read on to know what happened to Song Yoo-Jung?

What happened to Song Yoo-Jung?

According to a report by IB Times, the cause of the South Korean actor's death is still unknown. The late actor's funeral was conducted on January 25, 2021. Song Yoo-Jung's age was 26 when she passed away on January 23, 2021. Some reports state that she killed herself due to depression, however, her agency has not mentioned any reason in the official statement. Her fans have shared condolences for the beloved actor.

Song Yoo Jung you will be missed and I hope you rest in peace. I will will keep her family and friends in my prayers.



To those who are suffering from depression please talk to someone. You may think that there is no one who will listen to you, but trust me there is always gonna — todayis_wendy (@SailorAve) January 25, 2021

R.I.P 😭😭 MV.Goodbye Road by iKON pic.twitter.com/HNO4qJ4R3m — 131Lable or 131Label 🐥🎊🎉 (@Si13196) January 25, 2021

So pretty. Her part really fits for her, sad. Hope she's in peace now. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TtJOA3yeND — bbb (@berlinduy) January 25, 2021

beside on #iKON Goodbye Road mv, she also appeared on Baskin Robbins CF along with #YooSeungHo and #CHAEUNWOO



rest in peace Song Yoo Jung pic.twitter.com/3Bql2v7VRr — Sylvia 💙💜 (@thewondrousones) January 25, 2021

Song Yoo-Jung's news

On the work front, Song Yoo Jung is known for her roles in Golden Rainbow, School 2017, Make Your Wish, iKon's Goodbye Road MV, Standing Egg’s Friend to Lover, and NIve’s How Do I. Song Yoo Jung had also starred in the MV for iKON's song Goodbye Road in 2018. Song also featured in a popular web series in 2019 called Dear My Name.

Last year, in 2020, Song also appeared in the music video for NIve's How Do I as the female lead. She is also known for appearing in many commercials. One of the most popular commercials of her is for ice cream brand Baskin Robbins where she featured opposite Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and actor Yoo Seung-ho.

As reported in artdaily website, the South Korean K-pop and K-drama industry have been under the scrutiny as many young celeb artists were seen to succumb under public pressure. In 2017, singer, Kim Jong-hyun, had passed away at the age of 27 after suffering from depression. In 2019, 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli also passed away post endless cyberbullying after she joined a feminist campaign. Her friend Goo Hara, aged 28 also passed away six weeks later. Many of these deaths have been associated with depressions as well as cyberbullying.

