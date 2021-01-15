Which Is The Song In The New Apple Commercial? Here's More About The Famous Ad

Apple aired one of its popular commercials during “One More Thing" special event on Tuesday ,January 12. The Apple commercial is named "Behind the Mac" ad and showcases notable figures who use the platform to create music, television, movies and more. The ad features some of the most famous celebrities, musicians, journalists and other notable figures. Learn more about the Behind the Mac ad.

Apple Commercial song

Like many Behind the Mac ads made in the past, the new Apple commercial runs just over a minute in length and features some of the most famous people on the planet who rely on Mac for work. The commercial is set to Raury’s Take Back the Power and transitions between photographs and video clips of Kendrick Lamar and other famous people. Here is the ad.

Who are the people featured in the Apple commercial?

The clip features the singer Kendrick Lamar, American Journalist Gloria Steinem, singer Billie Eilish, and American drag queen RuPaul. It also features American activist Tarana Burke, film director Spike Lee, television host Stephen Colbert, writer Takashi Murakami, and professor Saul Perlmutter. They are all seen using Mac — typically some ilk of MacBook. All of them are portrayed as though they work on their respective projects.

Take Back the Power: Learn more about the song

According to Billboard magazine, Raury’s Take Back the Power is from his popular 2020 album Take Back the Power. The genre of the album is rock. Here are the lyrics of the hit song.

[Chorus]

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power



[Verse 1]

Know what you took from me

Know what you stole from me

Know what you took from me

Know what you stole from me

One day, they'll come for you

One day, they'll come for you

And on that day, ooh

And on that day, ooh



[Chorus]

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power



[Verse 2]

No, I cannot relate

This place was never great

I hit the timpani

And let the people sing

One day, they'll come for you

One day, they'll come for you

And may the needles

Fall where they may, ooh [Chorus]

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power



[Verse 3]

I am the heater, I am the fire

I am the carrier of this empire

I am forever, indigo father

Born in an era with infinite knowledge

Come with me, partner, come with me, partner

I'll take you higher, no elevators

Now is the time, there will never be later

You hear the whisper, you are the savior (Take back the power)

Tell me your wishes, all your desires

I will provide them, I will deliver (Take back the power)

All of the gold and the diamond and silver

I am the sun and the moon and the river

Heaven on earth, Hell down below us

It is all ours, it is all ours

Go tell a friend we gon' take back the power

Go tell a friend we gon' take back the power



[Chorus]

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

Take back the power

