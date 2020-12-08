Who Are The Hype House Members? Learn More About The Group

TikTok took the world by a storm ever since it became popular among millennials and Gen-Z. The Hype House is the name of a collective of TikTok personalities who are all based in Los Angeles, California. They reside in the Spanish-style mansion. Formed in December of 2019, it includes around twenty rising or established Gen Z influencers from TikTok. The New York Times reported that most of its funding came from the member's Daisy Keech, Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Kouvr Annon. Read on to know more about the Hype House members.

What is the Hype House and who are its members?

Hype House is a TikTok power bank, as it includes TikTok Royalty, with members such as Chase Hudson and Addison Rae. Former popular members of the group included Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, two of the most popular creators on TikTok. The NTY report reveals that during its peak in membership, it had twenty-one members until the founding member, Daisy Keech, left in March 2020, citing internal disputes with other members.

The group then suffered another blow when in May 2020, D'Amelios' representative confirmed the sisters also left the collective when "the Hype House started to become more of a business”. In fact, in an Instagram live Bryce Hall revealed that Addison Rae no longer associates with the Hype House. The popular TikTok and YouTube personality Larray, is one of the recent members as he joined in January 2020.

These so-called collab houses became a common tradition in the influencer world. Over the last five years, these houses have formed a network of hubs across Los Angeles. This tradition was reportedly started in 2014 when members of an early collab channel called Our Second Life lived and worked together in what they called the 02L Mansion. The trend struck a chord with many millennials who and nearly all the top talent on Vine moved into a large apartment complex at 1600 Vine Street.

Then came along a social media star who would go on to cement this tradition and lay the base of collab houses like Hype House. It was none other than Jake Paul. The infamous YouTuber formed the Team 10 and rented a giant house in West Hollywood before eventually decamping to another mansion in Calabasas.

Hype House address

A report in Distractify reveals that this contemporary TikTok collab house has a 10 bedroom and 13 bathrooms. It is approximately 12,500 ft., and full of open spaces for the group to film TikTok videos. The home is complete with a game room, theatre, elevator, gym, pool, and multiple balconies. However, the exact Hype House address is not yet known. This is probably for the best and meant to ensure the safety of the creators.

