What Is Thomas Petrou's Girlfriend? Find Out Who Is The Hype House Founder Dating

Thomas Petrou gained fame after becoming affiliated of Jake Paul’s Team 10 in the summer of 2017. The 22 year YouTube vlogger then gained a dedicated fan following by posting videos on his own YouTube channel. Thomas became one of the most recognisable faces on TikTok when he formed the highly successful TikTok The Hype House in 2019.

Since, Thomas broke up with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Pimentel in 2019, fans of the TikTok star have been curious to know, “Who is Thomas Petrou’s girlfriend?”

Who is Thomas Petrou’s girlfriend?

Thomas Petrou is now officially dating a fellow TikToker named Mia Hayward. The couple became Instagram official recently. Since then both Thomas and Mia have been posting several cosy pictures with each other since then.

Who is Mia Hayward?

Mia Hayward is a 19-year-old American social media star. The influencer has over 900,000 followers on her Instagram handle and over 40,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, in spite of the fact that she hasn’t uploaded any content on YouTube yet. Her social media following has skyrocketed since she made her relationship with Thomas Petrou official in June 2020. A report on Distractify, reveals that Mia Haywards was born in 2000, and grew up in San Diego with her two brothers.

In early 2020, fans had started speculating that there might be something between Thomas and Mia. There was quite a bit of evidence because Mia often posted selfies from inside Thomas’ Hype House bedroom. In a few pictures, Thomas and Mia were seen getting cosy in the pool.

Thomas Petrou and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Pimentel

Until late 2019, Thomas Petrou was dating a young woman named Kayla Pimentel. According to a report on Dsitractify, Thomas and Kayla reportedly began dating in May of 2014. Both the teens were freshmen in high school at the time. They remained together for more than five years, three of which were long-distance. In a YouTube video from December 4, 2019, Thomas Petrou announced that he had broken up with Kayla. The video has since been deleted.

Mia Haywards Instagram

Mia Hayward is extremely active on her Instagram handles as she has posted 120 times. Many of her posts feature her new famous boyfriend Thomas Petrou in them. It looks as though Mia Hayward is a good friend with TikTok celebrity Dixie D’Amelio, as Dixie often comments on her pictures. Here are some of the best posts from Mia Hayward's Instagram handle.

