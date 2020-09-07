Who Was Ethan Is Supreme? Learn More About The Social Media Celebrity

Since September 6, the social media beauty community has been mourning the loss of one of its brightest young creators. It was revealed that Ethan Peters, popularly known as Ethan is Supreme is dead at 17 due to an apparent drug overdose. Friends and fellow creators of the young social media star took to their social media handles and mourned the loss of Ethan Peters on Sunday. Many fans of the beauty influencer also rushed to Twitter, to express their shock and to grieve the young makeup artist. Read on to find out, “Who was Ethan is Supreme”

Who was Ethan is Supreme?

Ethan Peters was a 17-year-old American beauty influencer and a popular YouTube creator. He was born and bought up in Texas. He had amassed a huge following on social media steadily since starting his beauty career in 2017 on YouTube. In just three years, Ethan had gathered a large audience with over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and over 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel titled why my school kicked me out for being gay, Ethan revealed that he was gay. Ethan went on to state that being gay was against the rules in his high school hence, he was forced to leave the institution. However, he had still managed to create a sustainable career for himself, which not only brought him money but also international fame. Another Report by People Magazine has stated that before breaking into the makeup and beauty world, Ethan Peters ran a successful meme account called Betch on Instagram. He had grown the account to 1.3 million followers and sold it for $25,000 at just 13 years old before transitioning into a beauty influencer.

'Ethan is Supreme' dead at 17

The news of Ethan’s unfortunate death came to light on social media on Saturday, Sept. 5. However, the timing of his death wasn't immediately known. In fact, other details relating to his demise such as the cause of his death also remained unclear in the beginning. According to a report on Distractify Ethan had passed away due to an apparent drug overdose. He had reportedly overdosed on what might be Percocet, which is an opioid.

One of Ethan’s closest friends, an influencer named Ava Louise, took to Twitter to share an image of herself with Ethan Peters and revealed that he had been struggling with addiction for a year. In the following post, Ava revealed that a year ago Ethan had turned to drugs in order to deal with the pressure of being famous at a young age. Ava Louise also revealed that Ethan had become problematic and neurotic recently only due to his drug-induced mania. The influencer also stated that addiction is a disease, and everyone close to Ethan had been very scared for him since the past few months.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

Ethan is Supreme's net worth

According to a report on Celebrity net worth, YouTube star and beauty influencer Ethan Peters has a net worth is between $3 million to $5 million. Ethan's main source of income was from his YouTube videos, most of his videos garnered over 50,000 views. He also did many brand deals and collaborations on his social media handles. The report further suggests that he was receiving a payment of up to $2000 per sponsored video at only 17.

Ethan is Supreme's Instagram

Ethan Peters had thousands of followers on his Instagram handle. He often posted pictures with his make up looks. His signature look was a bold eye makeup and a dark lip colour. Here are some of his posts from Instagram.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

