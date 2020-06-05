Gabrielle Moses Confirms Break Up With Jack Brinkman; Here's Why The Relation Ended

American YouTubers Gabrielle Moses and Jack Brinkman have finally broken up and Gabrielle confirmed the news on her YouTube channel. The couple had been dating each other for years but in recent months, they had been going through a rough patch. However, videos of Gabrielle addressing their issues has been going viral on social media.

Who are Jack Brinkman & Gabrielle Moses?

Gabrielle Moses and Jack Brinkman were a young couple in their late teens/the early twenties who had a YouTube channel together called Jack and Gab. On the channel, they used to vlog their lives together, their relationship as well as other fun couple challenges on the channel. With 2M subscribers on YouTube, they had a huge fan following on other social media platforms as well.

Have Gab and Jack broken up?

The young couple was known to be giving a couple of goals to their fans and were regarded as one of the most adorable YouTube couples. However, in the past few months, things were not stable in their relationship. The two were often seen taking a break from each other and YouTube as well as other social media handles.

In March 2020, the couple had uploaded a video in which they had opened up why had they broken up the previous year. They told their fans that they had broken up due to miscommunication and their busy schedules. However, despite the breakup, they got back together and resumed their lives as before the breakup.

But recently, there was some change in events and it has been confirmed that the two have finally broken up. Gabrielle uploaded two videos in which she was seen confirming that the couple has broken up and decided to part ways for good. The vlogs of the Gab have stirred a storm on social media and fans have been trying to figure out what went wrong.

Why did Jack and Gab break up 2020?

In the videos uploaded by Gabrielle, she has admitted to a few things hinting as to what led to her break up with Jack but did not come forward and said anything clearly. While Gab has not stated the reasons clearly, fans of the two have been assuming and connecting various dots as to what led to their break up. Based on fans assumptions and speculation backed by the couples' older and Gab’s latest videos, here are a few reasons Gab and Jack probably broke up.

Fans have been assuming that either of them cheated. (There is no substantial proof or statement that this is true. It is purely an assumption made by fans)

Another speculation made by fans is that Gab and Jack had been dating since a young age and hence they did not figure out who they were as individuals.

Fans assume that ‘life happened to them’. This means that the two had different aspirations, dreams in life and the two were not able to cope up in their relationship.

