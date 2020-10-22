Why Is Charlie Brown Not Airing This Year? Fans Of The Classic Show Express Outrage

Since the last few days, fans of the classic Peanuts comic strip are expressing outrage about the fact that the quintessential animated holiday special will not be airing on television this year. Instead, the beloved holiday special shows such as It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be available exclusively on a streaming platform. Read on to know, "Why is Charlie Brown not airing this year?"

Did Apple buy Charlie Brown?

According to a 2018 report in The Hollywood Reporter, Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts specials have been airing on broadcast television since the 1960s, with ABC owning its rights since 2000. The characters of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Peppermint Patty won the hearts of many fans ever since. The report further mentioned that Apple had bought the rights of Charlie Brown and other Holiday specials in 2018.

I'm heartbroken. I mean, I have these specials on DVD, but they've been airing on ABC - a basic channel - for decades, and there are going to be LOTS of kids whose families don't have Apple TV+ and are going to grow up without these specials. :-( — Josh the AAAAAHHHrtist (@heroesofcrash) October 20, 2020

Charlie Brown not on TV

How to watch Charlie Brown holiday specials this year?

However, Charlie Brown's fans need not fret, as Apple TV has announced on its official website that the classic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will still be available for free on Apple TV plus, for a short window of time around the holidays. Despite the limited-time free access, many fans took to Twitter and shared their distaste about the decision. Some fans stated that many families across America did not have access to streaming.

Some fans also noted that watching the holiday specials together was an American tradition. Millions of Americans across the country would switch on their television at the same time during the holidays to watch the holiday specials. One Twitter user wrote that “The point of having them on network TV is the country coming together and watching at the same time. That’s being taken from us”.“The Peanuts specials are one of the very FEW things that bring the US together.” Some users also noted that many low-income families have limited access to high-quality internet or don’t have enough laptops for each member of the home.

It’s like making “It’s A Wonderful Life” a Netflix exclusive. These properties are only popular because they’re shared publicly. This kind of commercial greed is a disservice to American traditions and the common good at a time when we need to celebrate them more than ever. https://t.co/J8a30sIAjM — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) October 21, 2020

So this is why ABC hasn't aired it and doesn't have it listed for the rest of October. I understand streaming competition, but some traditions like this should NOT be broken! pic.twitter.com/PaqQQ9dspx — 👻 Joe Schiavi 🎃 (@ScoundrelPrez) October 19, 2020

Okay, so this will be the 1st yr that I cant watch the Great Pumpkin? All these streaming services and there is only 1 option? That really wasn't a good decision by the decision makers. ☹ — Pam Coleman (@Coleman240) October 19, 2020

The Peanuts being aired on cable is a holiday tradition. It's something families have done for generations. It's something reliable. Familiar. Comforting.



Apple TV+ making them "exclusive" to their streaming service is a bad idea for these reasons, and why people are so angry. pic.twitter.com/GzWBhSd918 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) October 20, 2020

2020 BLOWWWWS!!!



The point of having them on network TV is the country coming together and watching at the same time. That’s being taken from us.



The Peanuts specials are one of the very FEW things that brings US together. — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) October 20, 2020

why aren't the networks showing the Peanuts specials? We need them this year because of what's going on in the world. And how many kids won't get to see the shows because parents don't have money. be sure and check libraries, they may have DVDs to check out. — Kathy B (@katmouse16) October 19, 2020

We not even gonna be able to watch Charlie Brown on ABC....what more is this year gonna take?? pic.twitter.com/a6GS5DVD1A — Joshy B From The Pack (@joshysweatpants) October 20, 2020

Apple TV plus subscriptions

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month. A report on NBC news reveals that many Apple users have received free yearlong trials through Apple purchases since the platform launched in 2019. To play programs on the subscription service one typically requires either an Apple device, a smart television, or a streaming device which can plug into televisions.

Image Source: @charliebrown.snoopy.peanuts Instagram

