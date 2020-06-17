Why Was Alyssa Edwards Dethroned From Miss Gay America Pageant?

Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, also known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards is an American drag performer, choreographer, and businessperson. Alyssa Edwards famously won the Miss Gay America pageant in 2010 but was stripped off of the crown shortly after. Read on to find out ‘Why was Alyssa Edwards dethroned?’

Why was Alyssa Edwards dethroned?

Alyssa Edwards was dethroned after winning Miss Gay America in 2010 by the Miss Gay America organisation, which conducts national pageants for female impersonators. It has been reported by various media outlets that the reason for this dethroning was that Alyssa Edwards conducted some business dealings that conflicted with the Miss Gay America organisation's policy. Her crown was hastily passed over to Coco Montrese, who happened to be the runner up.

There have also been speculations that there could be other possible reason to Edwards' dethroning. Some media outlets reported that Edwards kept missing major club events and other public appearances for Miss Gay America. Hence, the organisation decided to strip her of the crown. It has been reported that Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese were close friends before the 2010 Miss America travesty. Fans of the show at the time were speculating that Coco had played a role in snatching the crown. The speculations suggested that Coco did so by revealing to the Miss Gay America organisation where Alyssa actually was while she was missing from her appearances for them.

Alyssa Edwards Miss USA

The ex-Miss Gay America also participated in many other pageants. Edwards won the Miss Gay Texas America in 2005. She also won Miss Gay USofA in 2006 and Miss Shining Star Continental in 2009. Most recently, Edwards starred in a Netflix documentary named Dancing Queen, which came out in 2018. The cast of the documentary included Alyssa Edwards and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, who is Alyssa’s friend and drag daughter.

Moreover, Edwards also appeared in The Bachelorette season 15. Currently, Alyssa Edwards is the owner and director of Beyond Belief Dance Academy. In an interview Alyssa Edwards gave to a media portal, she revealed that dancing had always been her passion and she dreamt of becoming the Steven Spielberg of dance. She also mentioned that through her dance studio, she wished to practice and teach storytelling through dance performances. She is teaching kids as young as 8 years old in her dance studio. Edwards is also very active on her Instagram handle as she has more than 1 million followers on the platform.

