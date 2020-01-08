Yash's Aww-dorable Pictures With His Daughter Arya Are Unmissable

South Indian megastar Yash celebrates his birthday today. The actor known for his role in the movie K.G.F amongst others showed up to cut his 5000 kg cake in Banglore city. The actor was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit. Yash, apart from being an actor is also a father to a one-year-old baby girl, named Arya Yash. The K.G.F star is often seen posting pictures of with the toddler on his social media account. Check out some of the most adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo.

Yash is seen looking dapper wearing a checked shirt while he holds his toddler in his arms. He wore a pair of dark shades while Yash’s daughter Arya is seen liking cute at a button in the background. In another picture, Yash is seen kissing his daughter on her cheeks while his wife Radhika smiles in the background.

Yash posted a cute picture of his daughter on her birthday. In the birthday post, he mentioned that being the toddler’s father has brought out the softer side in him. He also mentioned that baby Arya is his strength as well as his weakness. In the throwback picture, Yash is seen kissing his much smaller looking baby girl as she stares at the camera.

Radhika Pandit made netizens swoon as she posted a picture of Yash with their daughter Arya. In the picture, Arya is seen sitting on her father’s shoulders as the two smiles brightly at the camera. In another picture, Yash wore an all-black attire as he held his daughter in front of the lens. The adorable picture received a lot of praises from netizens.

