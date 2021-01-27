'Bhouri' Movie Review: A Hard-hitting Film About Exploitation Of Women In Rural India

Bhouri was a Raghubir Yadav and Masha Paur starrer 2016 movie that revolved around the lives of women, especially in the rural areas of the country. The movie was appreciated by many for the powerful story it had and the acting by its cast. Read along and take a look at a review for the movie here.

Bhouri Movie Review

Introduction

The movie hit theatres on June 17, 2016, and starred Masha Paur, Raghubir Yadav, Kunika, Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. Its plot was based around the titular character Bhouri, who was a woman aged 23 and married to a man who was 54, more than double her age. The plot unfolds as it is revealed that Bhouri has been married earlier thrice and all her husband’s had died. When she marries Dhanua, people around the village, from the cops to the village head try to convince the husband to give his wife away as they want to sleep with her.

What works?

The movie has a brutal and disturbing screenplay, owing to it being written as honestly as possible. It is said to be based on stories inspired by real events that take place in rural India. The content and storyline of the movie are truly moving and has some of the best performances by its lead actors. Their realistic portrayals make you feel their rage, anger, and pain. The movie’s powerful depiction will also hit your right in the gut.

What did not work?

The movie could have shown some more dignity and ethics towards the lead character of Bhouri, herself. The scene where Bhouri bows down to her own actions and not to the societal expectations, could have been eliminated or executed in a better manner for a bigger impact.

Final Review and Ratings

Even though it went unnoticed at the time of its release, Bhouri deserves a watch. The gut-wrenching film will leave a lasting impact. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of the 10 based on 393 reviews so far.

