5 Anushka Shetty Fims That Prove She's Always Open To Experimentation; Check List

The list of Anushka Shetty's movies has seen her play a myriad of characters, some of which are arguably diametrically opposite of some of the other personas donned by the actor over the years. The past few years in itself have seen her stepping into the skin of a possessed IAS officer, a warrior princess and a mute painter, to name a few. This article enlists five of her movies that see's her playing characters that are very different from each other and prove that she's open to experimentation. Read on to see the full list.

The Baahubali film series

The two-film-long film franchise that became a cinematic sensation and earned Anushka Shetty global recognition sees her playing the character of the warrior princess Devasena. The first film, titled Baahubali: The Beginning, introduces her character as the captive of the then-current king of the mythical kingdom of Mahishmati, Bhallaldeva (Played by Rana Daggubati). The second film, titled Baahubali: The Conclusion, sees her playing a more prominent part and shows that apart from the archetypical love interest to the film's male lead, she is also a worldly-wise warrior princess who is trained in many forms of battle. Both of those trailers can be found below.

2) Bhaagamathie

The second in the list of Anushka Shetty's movies that speaks of her experimental nature is Bhaagamathie. The film sees her playing the character of an IAS officer who gets trapped into a haunted house, the resident spirit of which finds a temporary home in Shetty's Chanchala Reddy. The film, which sees Shetty play its titular character, is directed by G. Ashok and available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer for the horror film can be found below.

3) Size Zero

As compared to the aforementioned films featuring Anushka Shetty, Size Zero is a relatively light-hearted film that intended on promoting the message of maintaining a positive body image and choosing to be fit over slim. Size Zero stars Anushka Shetty as Soundarya aka Sweety. In the film, Anushka Shetty's Sweety starts a campaign that promotes the message of choosing to be fit instead of thin after finding herself in a state of shock post the discovery of the notion of beauty held by society and how the pharmaceutical companies propagate the same. Size Zero can be streamed on Amazon Prime. The trailer of the film can be found below.

4) Billa

Billa, the 2009 feature film that was front-lined by Anushka Shetty's Baahubali co-star Prabhas is essentially inspired by the 2006 Bollywood film, Don. This film sees her play a character that bears a certain degree of resemblance to that of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the 2006 film. The 2009 film, which is directed by Meher Ramesh, is available for streaming on Voot. Billa trailer follows this paragraph.

5) Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty's most recent release, Nishabdham, sees her play a character that is rarely played by anyone on Indian grounds. The R-Madhavan starrer sees the Baahubali star essay the character of a mute painter. Her character, in addition to being a seemingly gifted paint-slinger, is passionate about art history, has a penchant for conspiracy theories and yearns for the truth behind the mystery that is at the heart of the supposed supernatural thriller feature. The trailer of the film, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, can be found below.

