Swwapnil Joshi Stuns Fans With His Latest 'Salt And Pepper' Look; Check Out

Swwapnil Joshi is a popular actor who is known for his contribution to Marathi cinema. Swwapnil has also been an active user of social media. Since the lockdown began, he has been keeping his fans updated with what is going on in his life.

Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram post

Swwapnil Joshi recently took to his Instagram profile to share a photo of himself. In the picture, Swwapnil Joshi is seen striking a bold pose for the camera. He also named his look as ‘salt and pepper’ look due to the colour of his beard and as it was a black and white image. Swwapnil’s monochrome picture surely has managed to attract a lot of fans. It has already garnered more than 30 thousand likes on Instagram and it looks like that amount is just going to increase. He also tagged the photographer, stylist, make-up artist and his manager to the post. Swwapnil Joshi has been extremely busy with some of his upcoming films. Before the lockdown, Joshi had reportedly been working continuously in order to complete the films' shoot. But all the production has stopped since the government has imposed the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

More about Swwapnil Joshi's works

On the professional end, Swwapnil Joshi was recently seen in the Marathi language film, Mogra Phulaalaa. He was seen playing the lead role of a son whose life changes after he meets the love of his life. The film is directed by Shrabani Deodhar and is collectively produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik Nishandar. The film also starred some of the popular faces of the Marathi film industry including Sai Deodhar, Neena Kulkarni, Chandrakant Kulkarni, Sandeep Pathak and Samidha Guru. The film was released on June 14, 2019 and it got mixed reviews from the viewers as well as the critics.

Swwapnil Joshi has also been a prominent television star since he started his career. His last television show was an Indian web-series called No. 1 Yaari. The show is a web series and also a television chat show that has been produced by Viu India. The series is shot in four different languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Telugu languages. The Hindi version of the show stars Salim Merchant and Anushka Manchanda as the show’s host. The Telugu version of the show had Rana Daggubatti as the host. While Shiva Rajkumar was brought in to host the Kannada version of the show.

