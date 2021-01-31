What Are The Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Winner And Runner-ups Up To, After Exiting The Show?

A couple of weeks ago, we saw Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 come to an end as actor Aari Arjuna lifted the trophy. In what was a fitting end to yet another exciting season of the highly followed TV show, actor Aari Arjuna emerged as the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner, winning a grand prize of 50 lakhs. Aari beat Balaji Murugadoss to clinch the Bigg Boss champion title at the end of a tricky journey. Now that Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 4 is over and the house is emptied, let’s see what the winners and runner-ups are up to now.

Aari Arjuna who left the house with the trophy, took to Instagram to keep his fans updated on his whereabouts. The 34-year-old Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner posted a photo of him back at the show’s stage with a caption “Meet Panlaama……” hinting at a comeback or maybe a get together in the show. The actor also showcased how much he values the win as he posted a picture of him with his daughter and the trophy and wrote “The two treasures of my life...💕”.

Aari, who began his acting career back in 2005, with T.V. Chandran’s National Award-winning film Aadum Koothu, is set to make a comeback to the screen after a break with a bunch of projects in the pipeline. He will be starring in a film directed by Abin. According to reports, Vidya Pradeep will be playing the female lead opposite Aari Arujunan, in the film in which he’ll be seen donning the role of a police officer. Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan and Aleka, are the other projects, the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner has lined up.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 4 Tamil runner-up Balaji Murugadoss, who started off as a fashion model in the glamour industry is set to make his big break with his debut movie. He is currently rumoured to be working in at least 2 movies that he landed after his power-packed performance in the TV show. The fan-favourite star is active on social media and constantly keeps his followers updated on his whereabouts and has posted a few throwbacks to his best moments from the show in the last few weeks.

Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss saw TV actor Gabriella Charlton walk out of the show while Somshekar, Ramya Pandyan and Rio Raj were evicted after cracking into the top 6. Gabriella, who was named the most 'sportive' person by Kamal Haasan, took to Instagram to ask her fans not to miss her as she’s making a television comeback soon. The actor also informed that she has joined the judges' panel of a Tamil-TV reality show Murattu Singles.

The Ultimate Reality Show

Hosted by star actor Kamal Hassan, the show began airing in October 2020. The show featured 16 contestants in total. The show, which was highly affected by the on-going pandemic, had made headlines several times. Now that the show is over, the contestants are busy in turning their large following won from the show to use of the mini/silver screen. Most of the actors/ artists are back in the industry game and are busy with the latest projects. More updates will be out soon.

