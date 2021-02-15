Who Is Sai Vishnu? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss S3 Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam is back with its third instalment and fans got to see superstar Mohanlal as the host. While introducing the 14 contestants, he also introduced the model Sai Vishnu who comes from Alappuzha. Read further to know more about the contestant Sai Vishnu.

Who is Sai Vishnu?

In the introductory video, Sai said that he was born with a desire to be a movie star. He further added that even when his teacher used to ask him about his dream, he used to answer 'movie star'. He hopes that Bigg Boss gives him the door to the movie industry.

Sai not only dreams of being an actor but also wants to win the 'Best Actor' award. He wants to be known as the Best Actor in the world and win in Cannes as well as Oscars. He has also tattooed his ambitions on his hands. Before entering Bigg Boss, Sai Vishnu worked as video jockey and was part of a few web series.

Sai Vishnu on Bigg Boss

Before entering the house, Sai Vishnu interacted with Mohanlal and said that he will give his hundred per cent in the show. He further added that he promised himself before entering the show to give a hundred per cent. The model was introduced as the 8th contestant in the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 made its premiere on February 14. With Mohanlal as the host, the 14 contestants include various artists from different fields. The host also revealed that the contestants will go through two-week mandatory quarantine before entering the house. They will be allowed to enter only after they test negative for coronavirus.

The contestants are actor Nobby Marcose, Psychologist Dimple Bhal, RJ Firoz who is also known as 'Kidilam' Firoz, Tv actor Manikuttan, Powerlifting champion and medical student Majiziya Bhanu, DJ Soorya J Meno, Musician A Lekshmi Jayan, Model Sai Vishnu, TV actor Anoop Krishnan, Debater Adoney T John, 'D4' dance winner and youngest contestant Muhammed Ramzan, model and singer Rithu Manthra, Yoga instructor Sandhya Manoj, and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi.

