Kajal Aggarwal Steals The Spotlight In Her Blue Sari & Gives Major Vintage Vibes, See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal recently uploaded a bunch of pictures while sporting a blue sari. She paired the blue coloured sari with a pink coloured blouse. Kajal Aggarwal’s fans went gaga over her look.

Kajal Aggarwal gives vintage vibes

Kajal Aggarwal is no less than a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The Singham actor is known for sporting various looks on a day to day basis and also on the red carpet. Kajal Aggarwal is also known for often experimenting with her style and taking fashion risks.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal chose to give some much needed vintage vibes to her fans. Kajal gave these vintage vibes by donning a beautiful blue sari. She paired this beautiful sari with a peachy pink blouse. Kajal Aggarwal chose to go for a minimal approach for this look.

Talking about the minimal approach, Kajal wore a stunning pair of jhumkas with her sari. The Singham actor also chose to wear a few bangles to complete this look. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s picture here.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal was also present at Singapore’s Madame Tussauds to unveil her wax statue. The Singham actor was present with her parents during the unveiling of the wax statue. Kajal Aggarwal made sure that her fans a part of this major accomplishment.

Kajal chose to don a fuchsia colour co-ord suit for the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore. While Kajal Aggarwal stunned in pink, her wax statute dazzled the night away in a golden gown. The Singham actor also posed like her wax statue and uploaded a picture of the same. Take a look.

