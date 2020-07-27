Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates 'undying Spirit' Of 'Dear Comrade' As It Clocks One Year

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media and penned down an emotional note to celebrate the first year anniversary of his film Dear Comrade. As the film clocks one year since its release, Vijay Deverakonda urged his fans to celebrate the undying spirit of this film and to ‘celebrate the victory of fighter’ like the protagonists in the film. Vijay Deverakonda starred opposite his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandana.

Vijay Deverakonda on one year of Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared that he has so many feelings about this film. He further wrote that even if the film was offered to him later in his career, he would have chosen to do it. While talking about the bond he shared with the cast and crew of the film, the actor stated that they hold a special place in his heart.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Dear Comrade. I have so many feelings from Dear Comrade - it's hard to put it into a few words. Today if it was offered to me, I would go straight back to that team and story and make it again! Everyone on that film, I'll always have a special place for you in my heart.” [sic] He also wrote, that while he will speak to his fans about how the film changed him. He mentioned that as the film clocks a year since its release, he wants to celebrate it.

Vijay Deverakonda, in his social media post, wrote, “It's a film whose release and incidents that happened around then changed me- I am sure I'll talk to you about it someday. Today, let’s celebrate the victory of fighters like Lilly and Bobby. Let's celebrate the beautiful writing of this film. Let's celebrate the incredible music of this film. Let's celebrate the undying spirit of this film.” [sic] He concluded the post with special parting thoughts for his fans as well. Vijay Deverakonda also shared a post that resembled the caption on his Instagram story.

Rashmika Mandanna on one year of Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna also took to her social media to talk about the film. Mandanna shared a video of her training for the role of Lilly, who is a cricket player in the film. In the video, Rashmika is seen practising her cricket skills, while learning a few new ones as well. She wrote that the film Dear Comrade made her realise that people can do anything they put their minds to.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “One Year of Dear Comrade, being a woman.. Being a fighter.. Being real.. Fight for what you love.. Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least ). Trust me when I say this.. anything....ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind.. it’ll take time but it’s possible..

you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself.” [sic] She also shared a few BTS pictures from the film on her Instagram story. Check out the pictures.

