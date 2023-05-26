Adah Sharma Says She Received Threats, Creepy Messages After Her Phone Number Was Leaked

Adah Sharma took to her Instagram to share that she is currently living without a mobile phone. The Kerala Story star added that someone leaked her personal phone number resulting in her getting "spam calls, creepy messages and threats." Thanking everyone, she also shared that the perpetrator has been apprehended.

Adah shared a video in which she could be seen lounging at her home. In the video, she plays the ukulele and hummed the tunes of a song. The actress shared that since she is currently without a phone and ‘homebound after ages’, she decided to put up a show for her fans and followers.

She updated her fans and followers that the ukulele is a "new entry in her life" since she is currently without a phone. In the caption of her Instagram post, Adah wrote, “Changing my number will be a small price to pay to have this entity caught and punished.” In her post, she also congratulated the fans as The Kerala Story is making new box office records every day.

The Kerala Story box office collection in the third week

The Kerala Story is cruising through the box office despite the release of the popular Hollywood movie Fast X, starring Vin Diesel. On the third Thursday since its release on May 5, the movie garnered Rs 3.10 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This has pushed the total collection to Rs 213.47 crore in the domestic market.

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story becomes the first female-led movie to earn Rs 200 crore

On May 25, Adah Sharma shared a box office update of the movie stating that the movie is the ‘first female film’ to cross Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. The movie crossed the benchmark in India on May 23. On the occasion, Adah Sharma reacted by thanking the audience and director Sudipto Sen for making the movie successful.