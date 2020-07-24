Adinath Kothare Shares Trailer Of His Upcoming TV Production 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta'

Produced by Kothare Vision, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is an upcoming Marathi TV show. Actor Adinath Kothare made the announcement of this upcoming TV show on his Instagram account. He shared the trailer of the show on his social media account. The story of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is the story revolving around a family, an NRI son, and a damsel in distress.

Adinath Kothare shares a glimpse of his upcoming TV production

Mahesh Kothare, a renowned Marathi actor and producer, earlier delivered a successful series titled Jai Malhar. This time the latter has collaborated with his son Adinath Kothare and his daughter-in-law Urmila Kothare, who are co-producers of the upcoming show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The show will be coming soon on Star Pravah. The makers, however, have not disclosed the details of the star cast of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

The storyline of the show is also not yet revealed but the first episode of the show is expected to air on August 17, 2020. The promo dropped by Adinath Kothare also said the show will air during the weekdays at 9:30 pm. Many Marathi TV shows and movies have resumed shooting for their upcoming episodes amid the pandemic.

The makers and the artists working have made sure to follow the guidelines issued by the government. TV shows like Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Aga Bai Sasubai, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and Rang Mazha Vegla have also resumed shooting and have been airing fresher episodes since July 13, 2020.

Adinath Kothare who has been a part of several Marathi films like Zapatlela 2, Ishq Wala Love, Avatarachi Goshta and Anvatt will be seen in a Hindi film soon. The actor is all set to be a part of Ranveer Singh starrer '83. Adinath Kothare will be playing the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in the upcoming sports drama. While Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife. The film was supposed to release in May, but the dates have been pushed forward due to Covid-19.

