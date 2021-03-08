Aditi Rao Hydari Hits Out At 'patriarchy' On Women's Day, Gives Shout Out To 'mutual' Love

On International Women's Day, March 8, Aditi Rao Hydari posted a quirky picture of herself and penned a strong message. The Sufiyum Sujatayum actor hit out the 'patriarchy' that exists in society and wrote that it 'should rest in peace'. Rao gave a shoutout to 'mutual love, respect and kindness' and went on to wish all the women on this auspicious day. The caption to her post read, "RIP Patriarchy. To mutual respect, love and kindness... always."

Aditi sends out 'RIP patriarchy message'

Actor Disha Patani also penned down a unique message on Women's Day. She dropped a video from her training studio and went on to thank her action trainer and martial arts expert, Raakesh Yadhav, for making her 'strong'. In the video, Disha was seen performing some stunts with her instructor. She wrote, “Happy Women’s Day. Thank you for making me strong, Raakesh Yadhav.”

Several other stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sussanne Khan, among others penned notes on this special day. Kareena took this occasion as the opportunity to share the first photo of her newborn son. In the pic, her little boy was bundled up and was resting on Bebo's shoulder. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves." Soon, Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "You're a rock...love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the movies Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, and Psycho. Her film titled The Girl On The Train released on February 26 and received mixed reviews from fans. She stars alongside Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others. The movie streamed on the digital platform Netflix and follows the story of a girl who undergoes behavioural changes after losing her child and husband post an accident.

Aditi will be seen in the upcoming movie Hey Sinamika, opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The team wrapped up shooting for the same in December. She also has Maha Samudram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi in the pipeline. On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers released his first look poster from the film.

