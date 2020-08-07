'Vijay And Suriya's Hard Work Inspirational': Poonam Bajwa After Meera Mitun's Video

Poonam Bajwa, last seen in Baba Bhaskar's Kuppathu Raja, recently shared how actors Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay are an inspiration for millions. She said, "The Hardwork n Dedication for their Growth is just Inspiration of Millions, From their 1st film to present #Master & #SooraraiPottru," (sic) in a Tweet. Poonam Bajwa's Tweet comes after Meera Mitun's explosive video accusing Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya of propagating nepotism in Kollywood.

Check out Poonam Bajwa's Tweet:

Everyone Knows the Level of @actorvijay & @Suriya_offl now!! The Hardwork n Dedication for their Growth is just Inspiration of Millions, From their 1st film to present #Master & #SooraraiPottru.. — Actress Poonam (@iPoonamBajwa) August 6, 2020

Meera Mitun accuses Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya of nepotism

Meera Mitun of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 fame recently alleged that Thalapthy Vijay and Suriya are products of nepotism. She also said that veteran director Bharathiraja refused to work with Thalapathy Vijay because he is a product of nepotism. Meera Mitun even pointed fingers at directors like Mani Ratnam and others for propagating nepotism in the Kollywood film industry.

Meera Mitun also talked about a 'Kollywood mafia' that promotes actors, directors, and producers who support and stand by them. Meera Mitun exclaimed that no one speaks about the nepotism in Kollywood because everyone wants to maintain a healthy relationship with the 'Kollywood mafia'.

People trying to get an item dance in the movies of #Nepotism #KollywoodMafia group so they are ready to support anything. They have forgotten what happened 3months back to them on media 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/paFgdy8J2h — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 5, 2020

Suriya and Vijay garner support after Meera Mitun's allegations

Suriya and Vijay, who have a massive fan following in South India, are getting massive support on social media. Many actors, directors, and producers from the industry are standing up for them and defying Meera Mitun's claims. A section of their fan base has been harassing Meera Mitun online, said she in a recent Tweet.

What's next for Poonam Bajwa?

Poonam Bajwa was last seen alongside GV Prakash Kumar in Kuppathu Raja (2019). The movie, starring GV Prakash Kumar, Palak Lalwani, Poonam Bajwa, and Parthiban in the lead, narrates the tale of a few people residing in a slum in Chennai and how their life is affected due to a misfortunate event. The Baba Bhaskar-directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Meanwhile, on the work front, Poonam Bajwa reportedly has Bhogi with Trisha.

