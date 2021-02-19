After Yash's Fan Dies By Suicide, The 'KGF' Star Urges Fans To Not Set Such Examples

Kannada superstar Yash was recently left disheartened when he realised that one of his fans died by suicide in a village located in Mandya district. Yesterday, the news of a 25-year-old Yash's fan, Ramakrishna, found hanging at his home in Kodidoddi village, made headlines as the late fan expressed his last wish of having the KGF star at his funeral. In his suicide note obtained by the police officials, Ramakrishna revealed that his life was a huge failure and thus he decided to commit suicide.

Yash condoles Ramakrishna's death and asks fans to not set such examples

Identified as Ramakrishna by the Mandya police, the self-proclaimed fan of Yash and politician Siddaramaiah left a one-page suicide note written in Kannada. In his heartwrenching note, he mentioned being a big failure in his life as he could neither be a good son to his mother nor a good brother to his elder brother. Furthermore, he also explained not succeeding in love and expressed two last wishes in his suicide note.

Ramakrishna claimed to be a fan of both the KGF star and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and hence wanted the two to attend his funeral. While the police officials are currently conducting an investigation on Ramakrishna's death, both Yash and Siddaramaiah condoled their late fan's demise on their respective Twitter handles. Along with extending his condolences to the fan's family, the Kannada actor also expressed his disappointment about Ramakrishna's decision on the micro-blogging platform.

The 35-year-old penned a note in Kannada, wherein he urged his fans to not set such examples for others. Yash's Twitter note read, "Fans' love is our life, our pride. But can we be proud of Mandya Ramakrishna's love? This shouldn't be an example of a fan's love. I hope his soul rests in peace. Om Shanti."

Check out Yash's tweet below:

On the other hand, the Karnataka Opposition leader shared a streak of tweets wherein he spoke about suicide not being an option for anyone. As per Ramakrishna's last wish, Siddaramaiah also visited his village to pay his last respects to the late fan. Take a look:

