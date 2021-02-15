'KGF' Actor Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Has Special Valentine's Message For Hubby, See Pic

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most sought-after couples in the Telugu film industry. They are termed to be 'couple goals' and have a lot of followers and fan clubs dedicated to them. Yash married his long-time girlfriend Radhika Pandit after being madly in love for several years. The couple is also blessed with two adorable children who are ten months apart from each other. On Valentines Day, Radhika on her social media had a very sweet message for her beau as they spent their Valentines Day together.

Radhika Pandit Instagram Photo

Radhika took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple leaving her 1.5 million followers in awe. In the picture, Radhika and Yash are looking at each other lovingly with smiles on their faces. Along with the picture she wrote, "Wearing a smile u gave me... Happy Valentine's (black heart emoji) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP." Check out the picture below:

The fans of the couple were delighted to witness the love between the couple and were quick to comment on the picture. The fans shared their love for the couple by flooding Radhika's comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many users wrote, "couple goals" in the comments. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Yash and Radhika Pandit Love Story

The couple met for the first time on the sets of the television show Nandagokula in 2004. They did not immediately get along as Radhika found Yash to be rude and filled with attitude. However, they got a chance to work again together and worked together in movies like Moggina Manasu and Drama. They soon went on to become good friends.

In 2000, Yash expressed his love for Radhika on Valentine's Day by gifting her with her favourite things and later he proposed to Radhika over the phone. The actress took six months to say 'yes' to marriage. The couple finally got engaged in 2016 and got married in the same year in December. The couple is parents to two kids a daughter, Ayra and son, Yathrav. Radhika and Yash often post pictures with their kids on Instagram.

