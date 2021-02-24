If You Loved 'Dev Manus', Here're Other Notable Marathi Shows To Watch

Marathi crime thriller Dev Manus premiered in 2020 and has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping plot. Dev Manus cast includes Kiran Gaikwad, Asmita Deshmukh, Pratiksha Jadhav, Vardhan Deshpande, and Pushpa Choudhari. The story of this show is based on true events wherein a doctor would kill people who would come to him to get better. If one liked Dev Manus' story, here are other Marathi shows to add to your watchlist.

Serials like Dev Manus to watch

1. Samantar

This miniseries tells the story of Kumar Mahajan and Sudarshan Chakrapani who have the same destiny. The plot twist is the life Kumar is living is already been led by Sudarshan. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on MX Player.

2. High Time

This dark comedy series revolves around the lives of four best friends. They ride the rollercoaster of life together and always have each other's backs. This six-episode series is available for streaming on YouTube.

3. Gondya Ala Re

This show tells the story of the Chapekar brothers and their armed revolution in the pre-independence period. It also showcases the episode where the killed WC Rand. This show also opens up the debate of the involvement of Lokmanya Tilak in an association. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available for streaming on Zee 5.

4. Ratris Khel Chale

This horror show revolves around Anna Naik's household that witnesses strange paranormal activities. This scares everybody in the house except the daughter-in-law as she looks at the events from a scientific perspective. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available for streaming on Zee 5.

5. Mulshi Pattern

This 2018 movie revolves around a farmer who sells his land due to an economic crisis. But his son holds a grudge against him for doing this and has to join a crime lord to earn money. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Zee 5.

6. Rege

This 2013 crime drama film revolves around a boy who is pressurised by his father to pursue medicine to become a doctor. But he falls in love with the crime world after crossing paths with a gangster. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Zee 5.

