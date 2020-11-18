Aishwarya Rajessh Accepts 'Green India Challenge', Nominates Fans To 'continue The Chain'

The two-time SIIMA Award-winning South Indian actor, Aishwarya Rajessh has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who recently took up J Santosh Kumar's 'Green India Challenge'. Yesterday, the polyglot actor took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures giving fans a sneak-peek into her process of planting three saplings.The 30-year-old has now nominated all her fans to continue the chain of planting three saplings and share it with her on social media.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Aishwarya Rajessh's First Look From Her 25th Film 'Boomika'

Aishwarya Rajessh gushes '#HaraHaiTohBharaHai'

On November 17, 2020, the Ka Pae Ranasingam actor Aishwarya Rajessh won netizens' hearts as she accepted the '#GreenIndiaChallenge', initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar. Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she had planted three saplings and also shared pictures of the same and nominated fans to take up the challenge further. She also thanked Kumar in an adorable IG note for taking up the initiative.

Also Read | Bharathiraja Heaps Praise On Vijay Sethupathi And Aishwarya Rajessh's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam'

For the unversed, before Aishwarya, other celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Mahesh Babu, Chaitanya Akkineni, Vijay, Nagarjuna, Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Haasan had also taken up the Green India Challenge. However, the Vada Chennai actor was nominated for the challenge by Tollywood actor and Naga Chaitanya's cousin brother Sushanth. Sharing a streak of candid pictures from when she planted the saplings, the actor wrote, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge From @iamsushanth Planted 3 saplings." She added, "Further I am nominating all my fans n tag mee to retweet to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiative".

Check out Aishwarya Rajessh's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Sasikumar And Aishwarya Rajessh In 'Mundhanai Mudichu' Remake, Bhagyaraj To Pen Script

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in director P. Virumaandi's political drama, Ka Pae Ranasingam. Although the film was earlier slated for a theatrical release, the makers of the film decided to release it on Zee5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later in selected theatres on October 16. After impressing many with her exemplary performance as Ariyanachi in Ka Pae Ranasingam, Aishwarya now has multiple upcoming movies in her kitty. In Tollywood, she will next be seen in Tuck Jagadish. On the other hand, her upcoming Kollywood projects include web-series Navarasa and films Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, Boomika, Dhruva Natchathiram and Idam Porul Yaeval.

Also Read | Vadivel Balaji's Death: Celebs Like Prasanna, Vivek, Aishwarya Rajessh Express Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.