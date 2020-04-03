Telugu Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Rs 1.25 Crore For Coronavirus Relief

Many celebrities are urging fans to practice social distancing. Now, celebs across Bollywood and Tollywood have also pledged to contribute towards the fight against coronavirus by donating funds. Previously, Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas had already donated money for coronavirus in India. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya has joined the bandwagon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Along with this, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also reportedly donated Rs. 25 lakh to CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) which was founded by Megastar Chiranjeevi. For the unversed CCC is a charity foundation which supports the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for donating money and supporting the battle against coronavirus. The picture features an Rs. 25 lakh cheque which was signed by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Have a look at the donation made Nandamuri Balakrishna here:

Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు pic.twitter.com/9IWMw3ovMn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 3, 2020

A few other Tollywood stars who have made a donation for coronavirus:

Young Rebel Star #Prabhas contributes

4 Crore to the PM relief fund,

CM relief funds of #Telangana and #AndhraPradesh to fight aganist #Corona



PM relief fund : 3 Crores



AP CM relief fund : 50 Lakhs



Telengana CM relief fund : 50 Lakhs pic.twitter.com/Z4iPS7Wnok — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 26, 2020

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

