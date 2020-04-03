The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Telugu Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Rs 1.25 Crore For Coronavirus Relief

Regional Indian Cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Read more about it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nandamuri Balakrishna

Many celebrities are urging fans to practice social distancing. Now, celebs across Bollywood and Tollywood have also pledged to contribute towards the fight against coronavirus by donating funds. Previously, Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas had already donated money for coronavirus in India. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya has joined the bandwagon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Along with this, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also reportedly donated Rs. 25 lakh to CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) which was founded by Megastar Chiranjeevi. For the unversed CCC is a charity foundation which supports the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for donating money and supporting the battle against coronavirus. The picture features an Rs. 25 lakh cheque which was signed by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Have a look at the donation made Nandamuri Balakrishna here:

A few other Tollywood stars who have made a donation for coronavirus:

ALSO READ| Ruler Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi's Response To Puri Jagganath's Welcome Post Is Worth Your Attention

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi Wishes Son Ram Charan On His Birthday With An Adorable Throwback Pic

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej Team Up For A Special Coronavirus Song, Watch

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun Donates 20 Lakhs To Corona Crisis Charity, Reveals Actor Chiranjeevi

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
Dharavi
GROUND REPORT FROM DHARAVI
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Delhi
DELHI COP'S DAUGHTER PENS LETTER
Donald Trump Jr
TRUMP JR SUPPORTS JAPAN AGAINST WHO