Allu Arjun Enjoys Special Screening Of 'Uppena'; Congratulates The Cast And Crew Members

Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle on March 4 and shared a series of pictures where he can be seen posing with the makers of a recently released film, Uppena. After returning to Hyderabad, the actor apparently got to watch the film at a special screening. Post watching Uppena, Allu Arjun congratulated the makers and the actors of the film. One can also see him presenting them a plant as a token of appreciation.

Allu Arjun congratulates Uppena makers

In the first picture, he can be seen posing with the lead actor, Panja Vaishnav Tej, the director, Buchi Babu Sana and the rest of the crew members. The second picture shows him engaging in a fun conversation with Vaishnav Tej, while the third shows the duo hugging each other. Allu Arjun sported an all-black outfit. He wore a black tee and denim jeans which he paired with a black cap that read ‘Idol’. As for the caption, he wrote, “Watched ‘#Uppena’. My respect to @buchibabu_sana for delivering such a wonderful film. Great work by DOP & technical crew. The music by @thisisdsp was the soul of the movie. Huge respect for @actorvijaysethupathi garu who took the film to another level with his magnetic aura”.

He continued, “@krithi.shetty_official has made one of the best debuts for an actress. I truly liked her character and work. The most important to me is my brother @panja_vaishnav_tej. I have never seen another hero who has delivered such a wonderful performance for a debut film”.

“@mythriofficial can always proudly call themselves the makers of ‘#Uppena’. I am so happy for you @aryasukku. I want to congratulate the entire team, cast and crew for a stupendous success”, he concluded. As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of their fans rushed to drop comments.

A fan commented, “only allu stylish...... Bollywood is gone now... only south industry is real cinema” with several stars and heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Superb annya” with clapping hands and praising hands emoticon. A netizen commented, “Eagerly waiting for #pusparajonaug13”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful”.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena was released in the month of February this year. The Uppena cast included Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, while it also has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram

