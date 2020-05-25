Allu Arjun Says He Has Watched Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' More Than 20 Times

Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently opened up about his fascination with the Hindi film industry in an interview with an online portal. Arjun admitted watching movies of Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh for several times and also spilled the beans about his favourite Bollywood films. The Telegu superstar revealed that he has watched the Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar more than 20 times.

While there has always been a lot of buzz surrounding actors and their negligence towards their contemporaries' work, especially appreciating their films, the Telugu megastar Allu Arjun became the myth breaker as he recently opened up about his love for the Hindi film industry and his favourite Bollywood films. In a recent interview with an online portal, Allu Arjun admitted watching his favourite Bollywood film, Jo Jeera Wohi Sikandar more than 20 times.

In his statement, Arjun expressed saying he loves the Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar so much that he thinks he has watched the film for more than 20 times. In addition to watching JJWS, the Gangotri actor opened up about watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayega (DDLJ) a couple of times as well and feels the magic whenever he watches the film. Furthermore, his favourites also include the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Arjun revealed that he has watched the Ranveer Singh starrer around 3-4 times because he personally loves rap and feels Gully Boy has a very original Indian rap.

Talking about the Telugu film industry in the same interview, Allu Arjun further added saying every industry has two strands, i.e. commercial and parallel cinema. However, according to him, these streams are interdependent and draw from each other in terms of actors and technicians. Elaborating more about the same, Arjun said, in the last decade, parallel cinema in Telugu films has grown and the best example to prove it would be Mahanati. He added It is not a typical commercial film but it went on to win three National awards. Furthermore, he said that the commercial film Baahubali had great content and the two mentioned films are classic examples of the blend for the Telugu actor.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun had earlier decided to take a break from films after his action-thriller Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India tanked at the box office. Therefore, the actor did not sign new films since 2018. However, he made a strong comeback this year with the action-drama titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo as the film did exceptionally well at the box office. The film minted over ₹200 Crores worldwide, making it a blockbuster hit. Now, Allu Arjun is hoping for the nationwide lockdown to end soon so that he can begin the shooting of his upcoming film titled Pushpa. In a recent media interaction, the Tollywood actor had also revealed that his next project with director Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

