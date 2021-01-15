Alludu Adhurs Review: Twitter Lauds Srinivas' Dance Moves, Calls Movie A 'fun Ride'

On January 14, Thursday, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Nabha Natesh starrer Alludu Adhurs released. The much-anticipated Telugu film also features Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, among others, in prominent roles. Helmed by Santosh Srinivas, take a look at Alludu Adhurs review. Netizens had mixed reactions to the movie.

Alludu Adhurs review by Twitteratti

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' movie garnered many comments from fans. A user wrote, "Full comedy first half happy," whereas another fan penned, "Beautiful locations Huge sets for songs with heavy Action sequences #AlluduAdhurs loaded for you all to watch, Watch this fun ride." While many also found the movie boring, many also opined that the opening segment of the film was too slow. A bunch of users lauded the Alludu Adhurs cast and penned their views about the stars' acting.

#AlluduAdhurs Ceeded Noon Shows started on a Good Note (Limited release) — Let's Welcome Life!!! (@NikhilSumanthK) January 14, 2021

Good movie good comedy

Dances 👌👌👌#AlluduAdhurs — mithun chowdary (@mithunc39061254) January 14, 2021

#AlluduAdhurs clean entertaining cinema chudakunda talk spread cheyakandi complete family entertainer do watch — Sudhir Naidu (@SudhirNaidu7) January 14, 2021

Before the movie released, actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and wished the entire team of the movie. "Here's wishing both the films #RED & #AlluduAdhurs releasing today a grand success," he tweeted. He also wished the team of Red, which stars Ram Pothineni, Malavika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Nivetha Pethuraj, Hebah Patel and others. Red also released on the same date as Alludu Adhurs. The movie is helmed by Kishore Tirumala and is produced by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies.

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas movies

He began his career in 2014 with his appearance in the movie, Alludu Seenu. The film was a commercial success and also garnered positive reviews from audience and critics alike. Not only this but his performance in the movie also bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut- South. After this, Bellamkonda was roped in for movies like Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham, Sita and others.

His 2019 film titled Rakshasudu, opposite Ammu Abhirami, was well-received by the audience. In 2020, he was a part of the animated flick, Dhira. Srinivas was elated about his 2021's first movie. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Sankranthi! See you all in the nearest theatres."

