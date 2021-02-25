Aly Gony Shares 'about Last Night' Pictures; Posts Video As He Cuts His Birthday Cake

Aly Goni celebrates his 30th birthday on February 25, 2021. Pictures from his birthday celebrations have been going viral on social media. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures while showing off his birthday look. He also shared a glimpse of his cake cutting celebration along with his family and friends. He thanked his fans for tons of good wishes.

Aly Goni shares pictures from his birthday celebrations

In the post, Aly Gony was seen wearing a black shirt and pant along with a maroon coat. He posed with an intense look towards the camera. His hair was spiked and he opted for black leather shoes with a golden wristwatch. He also shared a picture in which he was seen sitting on a chair while posing. In his caption, he wrote, “About last night.” He also mentioned that his suit was by Uzair Parvez and his outfit was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. Fans were in awe and showered his post with multiple likes and comments. Take a look below.

A look into Aly Goni's photos

Apart from this, Aly took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of Twitter. In the screenshot, one can see #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni trending in India. Aly highlighted the hashtag and thanked his fans for the lovely gesture.

In another story, Aly shared a clip of his cake cutting ceremony. The cake had a picture of him, and he was surrounded by friends and relatives as they sang for him while he was cutting the cake. Jasmin Bhasin was also seen by his side. This mini-celebration took place at the wedding ceremony of Ishan Ahmed.

Jasmin Bhasin's post for Aly Goni's birthday

Aly Goni’s girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin penned a sweet note for Aly on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the two smiling while they looked at each other and held hands. Aly was seen in a red and black three-piece suit, whereas Jasmin was seen in a light greenish Indian dress. She captioned her post by writing, “Happy birthday my hero.” She said that the smile on her face in the picture was because of him. She added that looking at his eyes every day, he reminded her of everything that made her smile. She further stated that he had changed her life ever since he came into her life. She wrote, “love you with all my heart my best friend and my love.”

