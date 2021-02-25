On Aly Goni's Birthday, Here Are His Most Adorable Photos With His Family

Television actor Aly Goni celebrates his 30th birthday today on February 25, 2021. The actor is often seen sharing pictures with his family and thanking them for their support. On the occasion of Aly Goni's birthday here are some family pictures of the actor from his Instagram that prove how fond he is of them.

Also Read | Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni' On Twitter As The Actor Turns 30

Aly Goni's family photos

Aly shared a picture in September 2020, wishing his sister Ilham Goni on her birthday. He wrote that she has always supported him in his career and was a guide and mentor to him. He added that she has given him loads of happiness and he asked for some more. Take a look at Aly Goni's birthday post for his sister Ilham Goni.

Also Read | Aly Goni Shares Adorable Video Of Jasmin Bhasin Dancing With His Niece

He also shared a picture of his three nephews and niece. He wished them on their birthday and mentioned that he missed them. He tagged his sister Ilham and her husband Danish Tak as he shared the adorable picture of the children.

Here's another picture of Aly with his father Amjad Goli. He shared a childhood picture with his father. Aly wore a white sweatshirt and striped pants and he stood in front of his father. He wrote that he is extremely close to his father. He also mentioned that he respects him and worships him like a god. Take a look at Aly Goni's picture with his father.

Also read | Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Head To Kashmir For A Vacay? Watch Video

He also shared a picture with his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary. Ally posed with them while his mother caught his arm while posing. He wrote, "Your love and respect for each other is truly something that inspires me every day and I know it will last forever" He made an announcement about his 2 nephews and 1 niece joining Instagram. The triplet is seen posing with their toys in the picture. He also shared a picture of them enjoying their time in a swimming tub. The unicorn-shaped tub was filled with several colourful balls for the kids to enjoy.

Aly shared a picture of his mother and sister Ilham with her daughter. He wished them on mother's day while posting the picture of the three generations. In the caption, he wrote that a mother never curses her child and never leaves his side. He also shared a video of his mother meeting her grandsons after four months. She held them in both her hands and snuggled them as she was excited to see them. He shared a selfie with sister Ilham which proves how much he looks up to her. He wrote, "We were meant to be joined by blood, but we chose to be joined by love." He also shared a picture with his cousin sisters Saltanat and Nikhar. He mentioned that they were his partners in crime.

Jasmin Bhasin Instagram story

Jasmin shared 2 pictures she was tagged in on Aly's birthday. Their friend Jhanzeb tagged them in a picture from the wedding they recently attended. Jasmin also reshared Aly's story where the two are posing with the bride and groom. She wore a yellow sharara outfit while Aly wore a black shirt with a maroon jacket. Here is Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram story featuring Aly.

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

Also Read | When Is Aly Goni's Birthday? Know How Old The 'Naagin' Star Will Turn In 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.