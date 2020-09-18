Amaram Akhilam Prema Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

Amaram Akhilam Prema is the latest Telugu film which released earlier today, September 18. Like most other movies, Amaram Akhilam Prema also chose to go for an OTT release and was dropped on AHA. The movie is directed by Jonathan Vesapogu. For those wondering about the movie's cast, here's a look at the cast of Amaram Akhilam Prema.

The cast of Amaram Akhilam Prema

Shivshakti Sachdev as Akhila

Shivshakti Sachdev is mainly a television actor who has appeared in many notable Indian telly serials and is a very popular face in the television industry. These include Afsar Bitiya, MTV Webbed, Bhabhi, Balika Vadhu, Diya Aur Bati Hum, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Break Time Masti Time, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Piya Rangrezz. She made her silver screen debut with Amaram Akhilam Prema. In the movie, she essays the lead role called Akhila who falls in love with a boy called Amar.

Vijay Ram as Amar

Vijay Ram is a popular actor in Indian films but he has worked mostly in Tamil movie industry. He has featured in movies like Super Deluxe, Kathai and Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam. In Amaram Akhilam Prema, he essays the role of Amar, a musician who falls in love with Akhila.

Srikanth Iyengar as Akhila's father

He is a popular Tamil actor who has featured in a number of films. The list includes in Dear Comrade, V and Mehbooba. In Amaram Akhila Prema, he essays the role of Akhila's father who loves his daughter very much.

Amaram Akhilam Prema cast

The plot of Amaram Akhilam Prema revolves around the close bond of Akhila and her father. However, something happens between them which causes a rift in their bond. She then travels to Hyderabad to prepare for her IAS exams. There she meets a boy called Amar who is an aspiring musician. The latter falls in love with Akhila and poses as various professionals to woo her. The story follows how they fall in love and seek blessing from Akhila's father.

